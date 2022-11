Texas finished 22-12 overall last season while going 16-3 at home. The Longhorns averaged 16.7 points off of turnovers, 9.2 second chance points and 18.7 bench points last season.

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley takes on the No. 4 Texas Longhorns after Justin Johnson scored 26 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 91-79 victory over the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

UT Rio Grande Valley finished 3-15 in WAC play and 3-12 on the road a season ago. The Vaqueros averaged 71.4 points per game while shooting 44.1% from the field and 30.4% from behind the arc last season.