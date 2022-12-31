UT Rio Grande Valley visits Southern Utah following Jones' 20-point performance

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (8-5, 0-1 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (9-5, 1-0 WAC)
The Thunderbirds have gone 5-1 in home games. Southern Utah averages 89.2 points while outscoring opponents by 16.2 points per game.
The Vaqueros are 0-1 in WAC play. UT Rio Grande Valley ranks sixth in the WAC shooting 35.2% from 3-point range.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Harrison Butler is averaging 13.5 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Thunderbirds. Jones is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games for Southern Utah.
Will Johnston averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Vaqueros, scoring 16.6 points while shooting 49.2% from beyond the arc. Justin Johnson is shooting 48.6% and averaging 19.8 points over the past 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.
LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 6-4, averaging 83.4 points, 36.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.
Vaqueros: 6-4, averaging 82.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.9 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.