Colleges

UT Rio Grande Valley visits Southern Utah following Jones' 20-point performance

December 31, 2022 at 2:50 a.m. EST

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (8-5, 0-1 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (9-5, 1-0 WAC)

Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern Utah -13.5; over/under is 165

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah hosts the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros after Tevian Jones scored 20 points in Southern Utah’s 79-75 victory against the New Mexico State Aggies.

The Thunderbirds have gone 5-1 in home games. Southern Utah averages 89.2 points while outscoring opponents by 16.2 points per game.

The Vaqueros are 0-1 in WAC play. UT Rio Grande Valley ranks sixth in the WAC shooting 35.2% from 3-point range.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harrison Butler is averaging 13.5 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Thunderbirds. Jones is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games for Southern Utah.

Will Johnston averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Vaqueros, scoring 16.6 points while shooting 49.2% from beyond the arc. Justin Johnson is shooting 48.6% and averaging 19.8 points over the past 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 6-4, averaging 83.4 points, 36.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Vaqueros: 6-4, averaging 82.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

