FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Wells has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Texas-Arlington field goals over the last five games. Wells has accounted for 33 field goals and 23 assists in those games.
WINLESS WHEN: Arkansas State is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 64 points and 10-4 when scoring at least 64.
UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Mavericks are 5-0 when at least five of their players score 10 or more points and 6-12 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Red Wolves are 7-0 when they make eight or more 3-pointers and 3-10 when the team hits fewer than eight from long range.
DID YOU KNOW: Texas-Arlington has made 9.1 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is most among Sun Belt teams.
