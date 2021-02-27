FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Wells has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Texas-Arlington field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 34 field goals and 23 assists in those games.
WINLESS WHEN: Arkansas State is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 64 points and 10-5 when scoring at least 64.
THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Texas-Arlington’s Sam Griffin has attempted 146 3-pointers and connected on 39 percent of them, and is 7 for 15 over his last three games.
DID YOU KNOW: Texas-Arlington has made nine 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is second-best among Sun Belt teams.
___
___
