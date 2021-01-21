DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Mavericks have scored 74.8 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 68.6 per game they recorded against non-conference competition.
FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Shahada Wells has made or assisted on 45 percent of all Texas-Arlington field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 32 field goals and 21 assists in those games.
WINLESS WHEN: Texas-Arlington is 0-6 this year when it scores 71 points or fewer and 7-1 when it scores at least 72.
LONG-RANGE THREAT: Arkansas-Little Rock’s Maric has attempted three 3-pointers and has connected on zero percent of them.
DID YOU KNOW: Texas-Arlington has committed a turnover on just 16.7 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all Sun Belt teams. The Mavericks have turned the ball over only 12.5 times per game this season.
