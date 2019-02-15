Texas-Arlington (12-13, 8-4) vs. Arkansas State (10-15, 4-8)

Convocation Center, Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTA looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Arkansas St.. Texas-Arlington has won by an average of 14 points in its last five wins over the Red Wolves. Arkansas State’s last win in the series came on Feb. 26, 2015, an 81-80 win.

SUPER SENIORS: Arkansas State’s Ty Cockfield II, Grantham Gillard and Tristin Walley have combined to score 53 percent of the team’s points this season, including 63 percent of all Red Wolves scoring over the last five games.

SUN BELT IMPROVEMENT: The Mavericks have scored 70.5 points per game and allowed 66.8 points per game in conference play so far. Those are both substantial improvements over the 62.3 points scored and 72 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Brian Warren has been directly responsible for 44 percent of all Texas-Arlington field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 34 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Mavericks are 0-7 when they score 60 points or fewer and 12-6 when they exceed 60 points. The Red Wolves are 0-7 when they fail to score more than 64 points and 10-8 on the season, otherwise.

PERFECT WHEN: Texas-Arlington is a perfect 9-0 when it scores at least 72 points. The Mavericks are 3-13 when scoring any fewer than 72.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas State is ranked first among Sun Belt teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33.9 percent. The Red Wolves have averaged 13 offensive boards per game.

