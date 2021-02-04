TEAM LEADERS: Texas-Arlington’s Shahada Wells has averaged 16.6 points and 2.2 steals while Sam Griffin has put up 13.9 points. For the Warhawks, Koreem Ozier has averaged 12.9 points and 4.4 rebounds while Josh Nicholas has put up 8.4 points.OUTSTANDING OZIER: Ozier has connected on 39.7 percent of the 68 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 25 over his last five games. He’s also converted 63.3 percent of his foul shots this season.
WINLESS WHEN: Texas-Arlington is 0-5 this year when it scores 64 points or fewer and 9-4 when it scores at least 65.
STREAK STATS: ULM has lost its last five road games, scoring 60.4 points, while allowing 71.6 per game.
DID YOU KNOW: Texas-Arlington has made 9.2 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among Sun Belt teams.
