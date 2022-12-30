Utah beats Cal 58-43, moves to 3-0 in Pac-12

Utah (10-4, 3-0 Pac-12) ended a two-game skid while holding Cal to 34% shooting from the floor. The Utes have kept opponents under 40% shooting in nine games.

Marco Anthony scored seven of his nine points in the first half and Stefanovic added six to help build a 27-18 halftime lead. Cal pulled within two points with 13:40 remaining. Wilguens Exacte Jr. and Stefanovic each made a 3-pointer during a 10-0 run and the Utes led 46-31 with 9:45 to play. Cal got within nine points but didn’t get closer.