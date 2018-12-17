Utah forward Timmy Allen (20) looks to make a shot as Florida A&M guard Justin Ravenel (21) guards him during an NCAA college basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018. (Kristin Murphy/The Deseret News via AP) (Associated Press)

SALT LAKE CITY — Parker Van Dyke scored a career-high 20 points while making a career-high six 3-pointers to lead Utah to a 93-64 victory over Florida A&M on Monday night.

Timmy Allen and Sedrick Barefield added 16 points apiece for the Utes. Utah (5-5) shot 59 percent from the field and went 11-of-25 from 3-point range en route to snapping a two-game losing streak.

Justin Ravenal scored 20 points to lead the Rattlers. It wasn’t nearly enough to keep Florida A&M (3-9) from losing for the ninth time in 10 games.

Utah led wire to wire, but Florida A&M hung close at times during in the first half, closing to 19-14 on a 3-pointer from Ravenel.

That’s as close as Florida A&M got. Utah used a 12-2 run to break the game open late in the first half. Van Dyke and Barefield sparked the run with back-to-back 3-pointers. Donnie Tillman finished it off with a layup that give the Utes a 31-16 lead with 6:54 remaining before halftime.

Florida A&M didn’t fade away quietly at first. The Rattlers scored four straight baskets, culminating in a 3-pointer from Rod Melton Jr., to cut Utah’s lead to 42-34 in the final minute of the first half.

Utah slammed the door shut on any potential comeback after halftime by scoring six straight baskets as part of a 16-2 run. Allen bookended the run with a jumper and a layup. His second basket gave Utah a 67-42 lead with 12:32 remaining.

BIG PICTURE

Florida A&M: The Rattlers gave a spirited effort in the first half behind efficient offense and disciplined play before Utah’s superior talent and athleticism wore them down. Florida A&M hasn’t beaten a Division I opponent since the season opener and that second win may take a while with a tough road slate still ahead to close out 2018.

Utah: The Utes avoided another slow start on offense and offered up promising signs that they have turned a corner in that department. Utah hit nine straight baskets at one point during the first half and had another string of six straight baskets after halftime. Those stood in stark contrast to lengthy scoring droughts the Utes have endured in losses this season.

UP NEXT

Florida A&M visits Oregon on Tuesday.

Utah hosts Northern Arizona on Friday.

