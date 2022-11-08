Utah clubs Long Island in Strickland's coaching debut

Lazar Stefanovic’s 3-pointer with 11:09 left in the first half put the Utes up 20-9 before extending the margin to 27-11 when Wilguens Exacte Jr. made a 3 almost four minutes later.

Long Island fought back and used a 13-2 spurt to get within 29-24 when C.J. Delancy made a layup with 3:52 before intermission. But the Utes countered with a 13-4 outburst to close the half and were never threatened again.