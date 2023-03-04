Utah plays Colorado, aims to break road losing streak

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Utah Utes (17-13, 10-9 Pac-12) at Colorado Buffaloes (15-15, 7-12 Pac-12) Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado -4; over/under is 134.5 BOTTOM LINE: Utah will attempt to stop its three-game road losing streak when the Utes play Colorado. The Buffaloes have gone 11-4 in home games. Colorado scores 70.0 points and has outscored opponents by 3.5 points per game.

The Utes are 10-9 in Pac-12 play. Utah ranks eighth in the Pac-12 scoring 29.8 points per game in the paint led by Branden Carlson averaging 7.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tristan da Silva is shooting 50.4% and averaging 16.0 points for the Buffaloes. Luke O’Brien is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Carlson is averaging 16 points, 7.3 rebounds and two blocks for the Utes. Lazar Stefanovic is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 4-6, averaging 64.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Utes: 4-6, averaging 65.2 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article