Colorado sinks slumping Utah with 69-60 win

BOULDER, Colo. — Julian Hammond III and Tristan da Silva each scored 15 points and Nique Clifford had his first-career double-double and Colorado ended the Pac-12 regular season beating Utah 69-60 on Saturday.
Rollie Worster scored 15 points, Branden Carlsen scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Lazar Stefanovic scored 12 for Utah.
Colorado played without second-leading scorer KJ Simpson (15.9 points) who coach Tad Boyle announced will miss the conference tournament due to mononucleosis.
Colorado (16-15, 8-12) heads to the conference tournament in Las Vegas as the ninth seed and will face No. 8 Washington on Wednesday.
Utah (17-14, 10-10) — which has dropped five straight — will be the seventh seed and will face Stanford on Wednesday.
The Buffaloes used a 9-0 run in just under three minutes to take a 15-7 lead and they led the rest of the game.
