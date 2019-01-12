SALT LAKE CITY — Timmy Allen scored 15 points and collected nine rebounds while Both Gach added 14 points to lead Utah to an 88-70 victory over Washington State on Saturday night.

Charles Jones, Jr. and Riley Battin each added 11 points while Sedrick Barefield and Parker Van Dyke chipped in 10 apiece for the Utes. Barefield also dished out seven assists.

Utah (8-8, 2-2 Pac-12) snapped a two-game losing streak and beat the Cougars for the 17th consecutive time in Salt Lake City, dating back to 1946.

C.J. Elleby scored 21 points and Isaiah Wade added 12 to lead Washington State. The Cougars (7-9, 0-3) have lost all eight games they have played outside Pullman this season.

Washington State’s leading scorer Robert Franks missed his fourth consecutive game while recovering from a hip contusion. The senior forward did not travel with the Cougars to Boulder or Salt Lake City this week. Franks is averaging 22.1 points and 7.9 rebounds per game for this season.

Without Franks in the lineup, the Cougars looked lost on offense and fell victim to multiple prolonged shooting and scoring droughts.

Utah took a 11-5 lead on back-to-back layups from Gach after Washington State went nearly six minutes without scoring a basket. Wade ended the drought with a jumper and added a layup to punctuate a 6-0 run that tied it at 11.

Van Dyke kept the Cougars from actually taking the lead. He drained a 3-pointer to put Utah back in front. Then the senior guard stole the ball and took it in for a dunk. Van Dyke’s two baskets sparked a 15-0 run that gave the Utes a 26-11 lead.

Washington State opened a door for the decisive run by missing eight straight shots and committing three turnovers over a 4½ minute stretch.

Utah came out on fire after halftime to completely pull away from the Cougars. The Utes scored baskets on seven straight possessions, culminating in a dunk from Jayce Johnson, to take a 62-32 lead with 13:19 remaining. All seven baskets were layups or dunks.

THE BIG PICTURE

Washington State: Turnovers and poor perimeter shooting doomed the Cougars on offense for the second straight game. Washington State coughed up 13 turnovers, leading to 21 points for Utah and averaged 12.5 turnovers per game on its road trip this week. The Cougars also shot just 5 of 24 from 3-point range after going 2 of 18 from the perimeter against Colorado.

Utah: The Utes bounced back from a ragged offensive performance against Washington by driving into the paint and getting out in transition. Utah finished with 48 points in the paint and tallied 24 fast break points against Washington State after scoring 26 in the paint and 12 in transition against the Huskies. It helped the Utes overcome 16 turnovers that led to 22 points for the Cougars.

UP NEXT

Washington State hosts California on Thursday.

Utah hosts Colorado on Jan. 20.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.