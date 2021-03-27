Utah State won the MWC Tournament again this season and won 20 games before losing 65-53 to Texas Tech in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.
Smith has been an adept recruiter in Logan, bringing in players like Sam Merrill, now with the NBA’s Boston Celtics, and Portuguese big man Neemias Queta.
He previously coached four seasons at South Dakota before being hired by Utah State in 2018.
Utah State fired Krystkowiak on March 16 after he went 183-139 during 10 seasons in Salt Lake City.
