Branden Carlson and David Jenkins, Jr. each scored 13 points and Battin added five assists to his seven points for the Utes (4-0). Utah converted 12 of 13 free throws and were 25 of 54 from the field (46.3%).
Jaeden Zackery scored 15 points to lead Boston College (3-2). Makai Ashton-Langford added 11 points.
After starting the season with three straight wins, the Eagles now have lost back-to-back games.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25