Utah hosts George and BYU

Utah Utes (9-2, 2-0 Pac-12) at BYU Cougars (7-5) Provo, Utah; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: BYU takes on the Utah Utes after Gideon George scored 21 points in BYU's 97-64 victory against the Western Oregon Wolves. The Cougars have gone 4-1 at home. BYU leads the WCC in rebounding, averaging 36.6 boards. Fousseyni Traore leads the Cougars with 8.6 rebounds.

The Utes have gone 1-0 away from home. Utah scores 76.0 points while outscoring opponents by 16.4 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rudi Williams is averaging 13.2 points and 3.3 assists for the Cougars. George is averaging 12.9 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 46.6% over the past 10 games for BYU.

Gabe Madsen averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Utes, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc. Branden Carlson is shooting 54.5% and averaging 15.2 points over the past 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 78.6 points, 36.7 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Utes: 8-2, averaging 74.7 points, 38.9 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 4.0 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

