Utah hosts No. 4 Arizona after Ballo's 30-point game

Arizona Wildcats (6-0) at Utah Utes (5-2) Salt Lake City; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah -7.5; over/under is 154 BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Arizona faces the Utah Utes after Oumar Ballo scored 30 points in Arizona’s 81-79 victory over the Creighton Bluejays. The Utes have gone 4-1 at home. Utah ranks second in the Pac-12 in rebounding with 38.0 rebounds. Branden Carlson paces the Utes with 7.7 boards.

The Wildcats play their first true road game after going 6-0 to start the season. Arizona leads college basketball with 32.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Ballo averaging 7.8.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlson is scoring 13.1 points per game with 7.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Utes. Gabe Madsen is averaging 13.0 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 35.1% for Utah.

Azuolas Tubelis is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Wildcats. Ballo is averaging 19.0 points and 10.0 rebounds for Arizona.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

