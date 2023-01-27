Utah leads wire-to-wire in 63-44 win over Oregon State

Utah started on a 10-0 run and led 32-16 at halftime. The Utes continued to two points for every Oregon State point until Jordan Pope hit a 3-pointer with just under six minutes to play to make it 58-32 — the Beavers’ first 3-pointer of the game after missing their first 14 attempts.

Rollie Wooster and Brandon Carlson each scored 12 points for Utah (15-7, 8-3). Wooster had six rebounds, seven assists and two steals, including a sequence in the second half where he turned the ball over in the paint, sprinted into the backcourt to steal it back, turned to drive back into the paint and found Carlson for a back-door dunk.