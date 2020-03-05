CREATING OFFENSE: Wright has directly created 46 percent of all Colorado field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 34 field goals and 23 assists in those games.
PERFECT WHEN: Colorado is a perfect 18-0 when it holds an opponent to 67 points or fewer. The Buffaloes are 3-9 when opponents score more than 67.
ASSIST RATIOS: The Utes have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Buffaloes. Utah has an assist on 40 of 81 field goals (49.4 percent) over its previous three matchups while Colorado has assists on 24 of 76 field goals (31.6 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: Colorado as a team has made 7.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Pac-12 teams.
___
___
