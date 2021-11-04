“The only thing that matters for us this week is trying to find a way to beat Stanford,” coach Kyle Whittingham said. “We don’t care where we are sitting in the standings and we certainly don’t focus on it. We know they are a good football team, they’ve beaten USC, Oregon, and they are a team that can play really good football. That’s really the nature of the Pac-12. ... This conference is such that you got to be at your best every week or you’re going to get beat.”