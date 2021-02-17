WINLESS WHEN: Utah is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 70 points and 9-2 when scoring at least 70.
STREAK STATS: Oregon State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 74.3 points while giving up 68.
STINGY DEFENSE: Utah has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 20.9 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all Pac-12 teams.
