Utah plays BYU after Carlson's 27-point game

Utah Utes (9-2, 2-0 Pac-12) at BYU Cougars (7-5) Provo, Utah; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: BYU -2.5; over/under is 143.5 BOTTOM LINE: Utah takes on the BYU Cougars after Branden Carlson scored 27 points in Utah's 91-70 victory over the UTSA Roadrunners. The Cougars have gone 4-1 in home games. BYU averages 15.3 turnovers per game and is 3- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Utes are 1-0 on the road. Utah is third in college basketball with 39.9 rebounds per game led by Carlson averaging 7.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rudi Williams is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Cougars. Gideon George is averaging 12.9 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for BYU.

Carlson is averaging 15.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the Utes. Gabe Madsen is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 78.6 points, 36.7 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Utes: 8-2, averaging 74.7 points, 38.9 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 4.0 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

