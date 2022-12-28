Utah plays Cal following Madsen's 26-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Utah Utes (9-4, 2-0 Pac-12) at California Golden Bears (1-12, 0-2 Pac-12) Berkeley, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Utah visits the California Golden Bears after Gabe Madsen scored 26 points in Utah’s 75-71 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs. The Golden Bears are 1-7 on their home court. Cal gives up 66.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.1 points per game.

The Utes have gone 2-0 against Pac-12 opponents. Utah is the top team in the Pac-12 shooting 37.4% from downtown. Marco Anthony leads the Utes shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Golden Bears and Utes face off Thursday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Brown is averaging 6.6 points for the Golden Bears. Devin Askew is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Cal.

Rollie Worster is averaging 9.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Utes. Branden Carlson is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 1-9, averaging 58.8 points, 27.6 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Utes: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 38.4 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

