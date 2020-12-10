CREATING OFFENSE: Barcello has made or assisted on 41 percent of all Brigham Young field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 10 assists in those games.
UNDEFEATED WHEN: Brigham Young is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes eight or more 3-pointers. The Cougars are 0-2 when the team hits fewer than eight threes.
DID YOU KNOW: Brigham Young has made 10.1 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among WCC teams.
