LOGAN, Utah — Sam Merrill poured in 29 points and Utah State handed San Jose State its seventh-straight Mountain West Conference loss, 103-73 on Wednesday night.

Utah State now has won 23 of the last 24 games with San Jose State and have beaten the Spartans 27 straight times in Logan. The Spartans now have lost 11 straight, including a double overtime loss at Air Force on a last-second shot Saturday.

Merrill took a long in-bounds pass just across the midcourt line and hit a long 3 at the buzzer to give Utah State a 51-33 lead at the break. He knocked down 5 of 9 from beyond the arc while dishing eight assists.

The Aggies were 35 of 72 from the floor, including 11 of 37 from long range.

Freshman Brock Miller came into the game shooting 50 percent from long range and finished with 14 points after launching 14 3-point attempts, connecting on just 3. Neemias Queta finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds for Utah State (15-5, 5-2).

Michael Steadman had 20 points for the Spartans (3-16, 0-7). Noah Baumann added 15 points.

