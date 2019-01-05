LOGAN, Utah — Sam Merrill and Neemias Queta had double-doubles on Saturday night and Utah State never trailed in beating Air Force 79-62.

Merrill had 18 points and 12 assists, Queta had 13 points and 10 rebounds, Quinn Taylor added 16 points and Brock Miller scored 15 for the Aggies (11-4, 1-1 Mountain West Conference).

Utah State pulled away to its largest lead of the first half with a 14-1 run to make it 41-24 and went into the break with a 44-28 lead. The Falcons (5-9, 0-2) cut the deficit to 61-52 and that was the only time the margin was in single digits during the second half.

Keaton Van Soelen had 16 points and Lavelle Scottie added 14 for Air Force.

Utah State had a 39-19 edge in rebounds and a 22-7 advantage in points off turnovers.

