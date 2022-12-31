Utah State hosts Baker and Fresno State

Fresno State Bulldogs (5-7, 1-0 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (11-2)
The Aggies have gone 6-1 at home. Utah State leads the MWC averaging 85.1 points and is shooting 49.9%.
The Bulldogs are 1-0 in MWC play. Fresno State is 2-5 against opponents over .500.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Ashworth is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Aggies. Taylor Funk is averaging 13.1 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Utah State.
Isaiah Hill is averaging 8.2 points for the Bulldogs. Isaih Moore is averaging 11.8 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 53.8% over the last 10 games for Fresno State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 8-2, averaging 85.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.
Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 61.2 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.