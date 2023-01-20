Utah State hosts San Jose State after Moore's 24-point game

San Jose State Spartans (12-7, 3-3 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (15-4, 4-2 MWC)
The Spartans have gone 3-3 against MWC opponents. San Jose State is fifth in the MWC giving up 66.2 points while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.
The Aggies and Spartans meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ashworth is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Aggies. Taylor Funk is averaging 13.6 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Utah State.
Moore is averaging 15.6 points and 4.8 assists for the Spartans. Alvaro Cardenas Torre is averaging 9.8 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 36.1% over the past 10 games for San Jose State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.
Spartans: 6-4, averaging 64.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 3.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.