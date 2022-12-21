Utah State plays Seattle U

Seattle U Redhawks (8-2) vs. Utah State Aggies (9-1)
The Redhawks have an 8-2 record in non-conference play. Seattle U is eighth in the WAC allowing 66.6 points while holding opponents to 41.3% shooting.
TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Ashworth is shooting 54.2% and averaging 18.2 points for the Aggies. Taylor Funk is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers for Utah State.
Cameron Tyson is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Redhawks. Alex Schumacher is averaging 10.9 points for Seattle U.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.