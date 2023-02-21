Utah State secures 65-55 win against Wyoming

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Steven Ashworth had 19 points and Utah State pulled away in the second half for a 65-55 win against Wyoming on Tuesday night.

Ashworth had seven rebounds for the Aggies (22-7, 11-5 Mountain West Conference). Daniel Akin scored 11 points while shooting 5 of 6 from the field, and added six rebounds. Max Shulga recorded 11 points and was 3 of 7 shooting, including 2 for 6 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line.