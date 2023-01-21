Utah State takes on San Jose State after Funk's 20-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

San Jose State Spartans (12-7, 3-3 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (15-4, 4-2 MWC) Logan, Utah; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah State -11.5; over/under is 140.5 BOTTOM LINE: Utah State hosts the San Jose State Spartans after Taylor Funk scored 20 points in Utah State’s 75-71 win against the UNLV Rebels.

The Aggies are 9-1 in home games. Utah State ranks sixth in the MWC with 7.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Trevin Dorius averaging 1.5.

The Spartans have gone 3-3 against MWC opponents. San Jose State is third in the MWC with 35.0 rebounds per game led by Sage Tolbert averaging 7.5.

The Aggies and Spartans face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Akin is averaging 11.7 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Aggies. Steven Ashworth is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah State.

Omari Moore is shooting 45.1% and averaging 15.6 points for the Spartans. Alvaro Cardenas Torre is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for San Jose State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Spartans: 6-4, averaging 64.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 3.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

