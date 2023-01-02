Utah State visits Air Force following Heidbreder's 22-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Utah State Aggies (12-2, 1-0 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (9-6, 0-2 MWC) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Air Force hosts the Utah State Aggies after Jake Heidbreder scored 22 points in Air Force’s 75-69 loss to the Nevada Wolf Pack. The Falcons have gone 8-3 in home games. Air Force ranks third in the MWC shooting 36.6% from downtown, led by Camden Vander Zwaag shooting 42.2% from 3-point range.

The Aggies are 1-0 against MWC opponents. Utah State ranks fourth in the MWC with 34.2 rebounds per game led by Daniel Akin averaging 7.1.

The Falcons and Aggies face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Heidbreder is scoring 15.5 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Falcons. Vander Zwaag is averaging 9.0 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 47.9% over the past 10 games for Air Force.

Steven Ashworth is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Aggies. Akin is averaging 12.6 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Utah State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 7-3, averaging 69.9 points, 26.4 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Aggies: 8-2, averaging 82.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

