Utah State visits Fresno State after Funk's 22-point game

Utah State Aggies (16-5, 5-3 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (7-12, 3-5 MWC) Fresno, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fresno State -4; over/under is 134.5 BOTTOM LINE: Utah State visits the Fresno State Bulldogs after Taylor Funk scored 22 points in Utah State’s 85-75 loss to the San Diego State Aztecs.

The Bulldogs are 5-3 in home games. Fresno State has a 3-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Aggies have gone 5-3 against MWC opponents. Utah State is sixth in the MWC with 7.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Daniel Akin averaging 1.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Hill is averaging 10.4 points and 3.6 assists for the Bulldogs. Isaih Moore is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Fresno State.

Steven Ashworth is averaging 15.3 points and 4.6 assists for the Aggies. Funk is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Utah State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 59.0 points, 26.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

