Utah State visits Moore and San Jose State

Utah State Aggies (19-6, 8-4 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (14-10, 5-6 MWC) San Jose, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State faces the Utah State Aggies after Omari Moore scored 22 points in San Jose State’s 70-62 loss to the Fresno State Bulldogs. The Spartans have gone 9-2 in home games. San Jose State is the MWC leader with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Robert Vaihola averaging 2.6.

The Aggies have gone 8-4 against MWC opponents. Utah State is fourth in the MWC with 33.0 rebounds per game led by Daniel Akin averaging 7.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moore is shooting 44.5% and averaging 16.7 points for the Spartans. Alvaro Cardenas Torre is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for San Jose State.

Akin is averaging 12.3 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Aggies. Steven Ashworth is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Utah State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 4-6, averaging 66.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

