SAVVY SENIORS: Weber State’s Isiah Brown, Cody Carlson and Michal Kozak have collectively accounted for 58 percent of all Wildcats scoring this season.BRILLIANT BROWN: Brown has connected on 46.2 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 81 percent of his foul shots this season.
DID YOU KNOW: Weber State has attempted the sixth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Wildcats have averaged 28 free throws per game.
