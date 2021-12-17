A recording of Anderson’s discussion with the team surfaced shortly before Utah State was set to face Oregon State in the inaugural Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl on Saturday. Utah State University has said it was investigating the comments.
The recording was obtained by The Salt Lake Tribune and mentioned in a lawsuit filed this week by a female student who says the school mishandled her sexual-assault report involving a football player.
“We have to do everything we can to encourage and protect anybody who has been the victim of a wrong, or whose personal rights have been violated. Anyone who knows me knows how strongly I feel about this,” Anderson’s statement continued. “Giving victims a safe platform to address wrongs they’ve suffered is always the right thing to do, and something I’ll always stand for.”
The Salt Lake Tribune also obtained a recording of Utah State University police chief Earl Morris, who stepped down on Thursday. Morris was heard warning players in a separate meeting about having sex with women who are members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints because he said they might later feel regret and report it as nonconsensual.
