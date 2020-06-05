“The use of any form of racist language is not only antithetical to our policies and our values, but it is an affront to all of us, especially our African-American community members,” Harlan said.
Morgan acknowledged use of the slur and apologized in a statement released by the school.
“In 2013 I made a terrible mistake,” he said. “I used a racial slur in a text message. This language is offensive and hurtful to not only the African-American community, but to all. Immediately after sending it, I apologized to the recipient and his family. I am also heartbroken over the potential breach of trust with my fellow coaches, and with the young men in our program, both past and present.”
Scalley has been an assistant at Utah for 13 years, the past five as defensive coordinator.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/APTop25CollegeFootballPoll and https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.