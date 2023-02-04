Utah takes on Cal after Stefanovic's 26-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

California Golden Bears (3-19, 2-9 Pac-12) at Utah Utes (15-9, 8-5 Pac-12) Salt Lake City; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts the California Golden Bears after Lazar Stefanovic scored 26 points in Utah’s 78-72 loss to the Stanford Cardinal. The Utes have gone 10-4 in home games. Utah is fifth in the Pac-12 scoring 70.8 points while shooting 44.4% from the field.

The Golden Bears are 2-9 against Pac-12 opponents. Cal is 2-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.5 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Madsen averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Utes, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc. Branden Carlson is shooting 54.9% and averaging 15.7 points over the past 10 games for Utah.

Joel Brown is averaging 6.4 points for the Golden Bears. Lars Thiemann is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Cal.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 5-5, averaging 66.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Golden Bears: 3-7, averaging 61.5 points, 27.4 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article