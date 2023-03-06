SFA plays in WAC Tournament against the Utah Tech

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Utah Tech Trailblazers (13-18, 5-13 WAC) vs. Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (19-12, 11-7 WAC) Las Vegas; Tuesday, 11:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks take on the Utah Tech Trailblazers in the WAC Tournament. The ‘Jacks have gone 11-7 against WAC teams, with an 8-5 record in non-conference play. SFA is sixth in the WAC with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Sadaidriene Hall averaging 2.3.

The Trailblazers are 5-13 against WAC opponents. Utah Tech ranks ninth in the WAC with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Tanner Christensen averaging 5.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hall is shooting 59.6% and averaging 13.1 points for the ‘Jacks. Latrell Jossell is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SFA.

Cameron Gooden is shooting 46.6% and averaging 16.1 points for the Trailblazers. Noa Gonsalves is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: ‘Jacks: 5-5, averaging 74.5 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Trailblazers: 3-7, averaging 75.5 points, 27.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

