Utah Tech takes on conference rival Southern Utah

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (16-7, 8-2 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (10-13, 2-8 WAC) Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah Tech -3.5; over/under is 156 BOTTOM LINE: WAC foes Utah Tech and Southern Utah face off on Saturday. The Trailblazers have gone 7-3 at home. Utah Tech averages 14.9 turnovers per game and is 5- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Thunderbirds are 8-2 against WAC opponents. Southern Utah ranks eighth in the WAC shooting 34.0% from 3-point range.

The Trailblazers and Thunderbirds square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noa Gonsalves averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Trailblazers, scoring 9.7 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Isaiah Pope is shooting 45.5% and averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games for Utah Tech.

Tevian Jones is averaging 19.1 points and 1.5 steals for the Thunderbirds. Maizen Fausett is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southern Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 2-8, averaging 71.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 8-2, averaging 78.7 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

