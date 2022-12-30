Utah Tech tops UT Rio Grande Valley in WAC opener, 81-66

SAINT GEORGE, Utah — Isaiah Pope scored 20 points as Utah Tech beat UT Rio Grande Valley 81-66 in a Western Athletic Conference opener on Thursday.
Will Johnston led the Vaqueros (8-5) in scoring, finishing with 24 points and two steals. UT Rio Grande Valley also got 11 points and nine rebounds from Daylen Williams. In addition, Dima Zdor finished with eight points.
NEXT UP
Both teams play on Saturday. Utah Tech visits Utah Valley while UT Rio Grande Valley travels to play Southern Utah.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.