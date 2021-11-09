Immanuel Allen had 13 points for Abilene Christian.
Twice in the first half Utah built a double figure lead but the Wildcats kept battling back and trailed 34-27 at the half.
The lead got down to two early in the second half but Carlson hit a 3 pointer. After an Abilene Christian bucket Marco Anthony hit a jumper and Jenkins followed with a four-point play. That ignited a 19-4 run that got the lead to 18.
Riley Battin had 10 rebounds to go with his eight points to help Utah dominate the boards 55-29.
