KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jake Toolson scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Richard Harward added 16 points and Utah Valley beat UMKC 75-67 on Thursday night for its first conference road win of the year.

Utah Valley closed the first half on a 27-8 run for a 40-30 lead and Wyatt Lowell opened the second half with a 3-pointer for a 13-point lead — the largest advantage of the game. UMKC got it to single digits from 17:32 on but couldn’t get closer than two points the rest of the way.

Toolson made five free throws in the final 45 seconds to seal it while UMKC was 6 of 10 from the stripe for the game.

TJ Washington had 11 points and six assists for Utah Valley (14-7, 3-3 Western Athletic Conference).

Xavier Bishop led UMKC (7-13, 2-3) with 22 points and four 3-pointers for his 17th straight double-figure scoring game. Brandon McKissic added 14 points. UMKC dropped its first game of the year at Swinney Recreation Center.

