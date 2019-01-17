OREM, Utah — Jake Toolson had 19 points and eight rebounds, and Utah Valley cruised to an 82-61 victory over UT Rio Grande Valley on Thursday night.

The Wolverines (13-6, 2-2 Western Athletic Conference) have won seven of their last nine games. UTRGV (9-11, 1-3) has lost five of its last six.

Conner Toolson added 14 points for Utah Valley. Baylee Steele chipped in 12 points and TJ Washington had 10.

Terry Winn III scored 15 points to lead UTRGV. Lesley Varner II and Johnny Crnogorac added 10 points apiece.

Richard Harward’s dunk gave the Wolverines a double-digit lead about midway through the first half as they built a 43-27 halftime advantage. The Vaqueros pulled within 13 early in the second half, but Toolson’s 3-pointer and Steele’s hook shot sparked a 9-0 surge. Utah Valley led by at least 20 points the rest of the way.

