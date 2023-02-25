Utah Valley earns 66-62 win over Abilene Christian

Darthard was 5 of 14 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 7 for 7 from the line for the Wolverines (22-7, 13-3 Western Athletic Conference). Justin Harmon scored 12 points while going 5 of 11 (1 for 4 from distance), and added three steals. Aziz Bandaogo recorded 10 points and finished 5 of 9 from the floor.