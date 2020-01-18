Washington hit 6 of 12 shots from the floor and made 11 of his 12 free throws for Utah Valley. Fellow reserve Jamison Overton added 16 points and eight rebounds. The Wolverines bench accounted for 43 of their 72 points.
Lesley Varner II totaled 21 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals to pace the Vaqueros (6-12, 2-3). Levi pitched in with 14 points, eight assists and six boards. Rhea scored 14 with six rebounds.
