OREM, Utah — TJ Washington came off the bench to score 25 points, Isaiah White scored on a layup with 2 seconds left in the game and Utah Valley slipped past Texas-Rio Grande Valley 72-70 on Saturday.

The two teams played to a 30-30 halftime tie and stayed within five points of each other throughout the second half. Javon Levi sank a jumper to pull the Vaqueros even at 68 with 43 seconds remaining. Casdon Jardine sank two free throws with 24 seconds left to put the Wolverines (8-12, 2-3 Western Athletic Conference) up two, but Sean Rhea’s dunk with 14 seconds knotted the score before White nailed his game-winner 14 seconds later.