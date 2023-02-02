Utah Valley hosts Gooden and Utah Tech

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Utah Valley Wolverines (17-6, 8-2 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (10-12, 2-7 WAC) Saint George, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah Tech -5; over/under is 152 BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech hosts the Utah Valley Wolverines after Cameron Gooden scored 26 points in Utah Tech’s 81-76 loss to the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The Trailblazers have gone 7-2 at home. Utah Tech scores 75.5 points while outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game.

The Wolverines have gone 8-2 against WAC opponents. Utah Valley averages 76.5 points and has outscored opponents by 8.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noa Gonsalves is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Trailblazers, while averaging 9.5 points. Isaiah Pope is averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games for Utah Tech.

Justin Harmon is scoring 14.0 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Wolverines. Trey Woodbury is averaging 13.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 3-7, averaging 74.1 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 75.3 points, 37.8 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

