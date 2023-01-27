Utah Valley hosts Roy and New Mexico State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

New Mexico State Aggies (7-13, 0-8 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (16-6, 7-2 WAC) Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State faces the Utah Valley Wolverines after Anthony Roy scored 20 points in New Mexico State’s 89-76 loss to the Utah Tech Trailblazers. The Wolverines have gone 8-1 at home. Utah Valley is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Aggies are 0-8 in WAC play. New Mexico State is seventh in the WAC with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Deshawndre Washington averaging 5.7.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Le’Tre Darthard averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. Justin Harmon is averaging 13.9 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.

Washington is averaging 12.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Aggies. Xavier Pinson is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Mexico State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 75.3 points, 36.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Aggies: 1-9, averaging 67.9 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

