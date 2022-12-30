Utah Valley hosts Utah Tech following Pope's 20-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Utah Tech Trailblazers (9-5, 1-0 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (10-4, 1-0 WAC) Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech visits the Utah Valley Wolverines after Isaiah Pope scored 20 points in Utah Tech’s 81-66 victory against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros. The Wolverines are 6-0 on their home court. Utah Valley is ninth in the WAC in team defense, allowing 67.8 points while holding opponents to 39.8% shooting.

The Trailblazers are 1-0 in conference games. Utah Tech ranks sixth in the WAC with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Dancell Leter averaging 2.1.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aziz Bandaogo is averaging 10.9 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.6 blocks for the Wolverines. Justin Harmon is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.

Cameron Gooden is averaging 15.6 points and 3.9 assists for the Trailblazers. Noa Gonsalves is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 80.0 points, 36.7 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Trailblazers: 8-2, averaging 81.2 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

