UMKC (10-17, 5-7) vs. Utah Valley (18-8, 7-4)

UCCU Events Center, Orem, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley looks for its fourth straight win over UMKC at UCCU Events Center. The last victory for the Kangaroos at Utah Valley was a 66-59 win on Jan. 31, 2015.

SENIOR STUDS: Utah Valley has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jake Toolson, Conner Toolson, Baylee Steele and Ben Nakwaasah have combined to account for 58 percent of all Wolverines scoring this season, though that figure has dropped to 45 percent over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Kangaroos have allowed just 70.6 points per game to conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 76.8 per game they allowed against non-conference opponents.

BRILLIANT BISHOP: Xavier Bishop has connected on 37.6 percent of the 141 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 17 over his last three games. He’s also made 79.6 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: UMKC has lost its last eight road games, scoring 61.1 points, while allowing 75.8 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Wolverines have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Kangaroos. Utah Valley has 50 assists on 88 field goals (56.8 percent) across its past three outings while UMKC has assists on 29 of 70 field goals (41.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Utah Valley is rated second among WAC teams with an average of 77.9 points per game. The Wolverines have averaged 81.8 points per game over their last five games.

